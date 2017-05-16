A.G. Cook officially releases PC Music classics ‘Money On A Gold Plate’ and ‘Cos I Love You’

A.G. Cook officially releases classic GFOTY collabs 'Money On A Gold Plate' and 'Cos I Love You'

The DISown mix highlight finally surfaces.

PC Music’s Month Of Mayhem marathon continues today with two tracks from label mastermind A.G. Cook and featuring GFOTY that might sound familiar to longtime fans.

A highlight of the group’s breakthrough DISown mix (our no. 3 album of 2014), the trunk-rattling ‘Money On A Gold Plate’ was an introduction to PC Music for many early listeners, but has never seen an official release.

Now Cook has released an official version of the track which shifts into also great Boiler Room loosie ‘Cos I Love You’. Download it here and revisit the DISown mix below to hear PC Music at its absolute best.

