John and Alice Coltrane’s Cosmic Music reissued on vinyl

By , May 16 2017

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With the original private press cover artwork.

Spiritual jazz power couple Alice and John Coltrane’s collaborative album Cosmic Music is to be reissued on vinyl via Superior Viaduct later this month.

Self-released by Alice Coltrane in 1968 following her husband’s death, Cosmic Music was subsequently re-released by Impulse! who introduced the recognizable moon motif on the sleeve.

Featuring two tracks by John Coltrane’s legendary final quintet (‘Manifestation’ and ‘Rev. King’) that were recorded in San Francisco on February 2, 1966 and two from Alice Coltrane’s very first session as a bandleader after her husband’s passing (‘Lord Help Me To Be’ and ‘The Sun’), it’s a joint monument to the pair’s vast influence on spiritual jazz, giving a platform to heavyweight contemporaries like Jimmy Garrison, Rashied Ali and Pharoah Sanders.

Released with the original private press artwork for the first time, Cosmic Music is available to pre-order now ahead of its May 26 street date.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch the trailer for John Coltrane doc Chasing Trane featuring Denzel Washington and Bill Clinton

Mar 28 2017

Watch the trailer for John Coltrane doc Chasing Trane featuring...
A trove of Alice Coltrane’s spiritual jazz recordings set for first vinyl release on Luaka Bop

Mar 2 2017

A trove of Alice Coltrane’s spiritual jazz recordings set for...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+