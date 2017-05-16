(One might argue that DJ school is a rip-off in the first place.)

Fifty-five students have accused DJ school Dubspot of swindling them out of classes that they had already paid for, reports Thump.

Emails Thump obtained revealed complaints from students about negligible communication, including frequent class rescheduling and successive teacher absences, all without refunds. (Many teachers allege they were not paid for the service and therefore would not show up to teach.)

“The school was a mess. There was hardly any equipment there anymore and I was offended by a guy who was [at the school], and rudely asked me to leave,” potential student Nina Braith told Thump.

Braith visited a New York Dubspot in April after she heard no confirmation about an Ableton Live Producer Certificate course she was enrolled in for March. She had already paid the school $4396 for the class, which is nearly 10 times what it costs to purchase the standard edition of Ableton Live.

Both Dubspot locations – a NYC flagship and an LA branch – have reportedly been shuttered, but they are still registering students. Thump writes: “online support and admissions employees were still collecting fees from students eager to sign up for courses. Dubspot’s online school, which offers remote learning, still appears to be taking reservations for classes. The company’s social accounts are also still functioning, with no mention of the closed locations or canceled classes.”

Read Thump’s full report here.