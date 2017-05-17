Life through a dream-pop lens.

Beach House are due to drop their B-Sides and Rarities compilation on June 30 and ahead of that have shared a previously unreleased song called ‘Chariot.’

This new track is one of two previously unreleased cuts on the album, which has been revealed on iTunes and which also features a cover of Queen’s ‘Play The Game’ and a number of remixes.

See the artwork and tracklist for the album, which is out on Sub Pop, below. [via Pitchfork]

Tracklist:

01. ‘Chariot’

02. ‘Baby’

03. ‘Equal Mind’

04. ‘Used to Be’ (2008 Single Version)

05. ‘White Moon’ (iTunes Session Remix)

06. ‘Baseball Diamond’

07. ‘Norway’ (iTunes Session Remix)

08. ‘Play the Game’ (Queen Cover)

09. ‘The Arrangement’

10. ‘Saturn Song’

11. ‘Rain in Numbers’

12. ‘I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun’

13. ’10 Mile Stereo’ (Cough Syrup Remix)

14. ‘Wherever You Go’

