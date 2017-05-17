It also features new track ‘Three Rings’.

Grizzly Bear have announced their first album in five years Painted Ruins slated for release this summer via RCA. A follow-up to 2012’s Shields, the album features last week’s ‘Three Rings’ and a brand new one dropped today called ‘Mourning Sound’. The album was produced by band member Chris Taylor.

The group has also announced a massive tour in the UK, Europe and the US that will kick off this October in Dublin and conclude just before Christmas in Los Angeles.

Check out ‘Mourning Sound’, album art and tour dates below. Painted Ruins is out August 18.

Tour Dates

Oct 05 Dublin @ Vicar Street

Oct 06 Manchester @ Albert Hall

Oct 08 Glasgow @ O2 ABC

Oct 09 London @ O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 12 Berlin @ Columbiahalle

Oct 13 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Oct 14 Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

Oct 16 Paris @ L’Olympia

Nov 01 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Nov 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Nov 03 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Nov 07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov 09 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Nov 12 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater

Nov 14 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 15 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Nov 16 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

Nov 18 Mexico City @ Corona Capital NOV 18 – NOV 19

Nov 26 Montreal @ Metropolis

Nov 27 Toronto @ Massey Hall

Nov 28 Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 01 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Dec 03 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Dec 07 Vancouver @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec 08 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Dec 09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Dec 11 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

Dec 13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern