Grizzly Bear have announced their first album in five years Painted Ruins slated for release this summer via RCA. A follow-up to 2012’s Shields, the album features last week’s ‘Three Rings’ and a brand new one dropped today called ‘Mourning Sound’. The album was produced by band member Chris Taylor.
The group has also announced a massive tour in the UK, Europe and the US that will kick off this October in Dublin and conclude just before Christmas in Los Angeles.
Check out ‘Mourning Sound’, album art and tour dates below. Painted Ruins is out August 18.
Tour Dates
Oct 05 Dublin @ Vicar Street
Oct 06 Manchester @ Albert Hall
Oct 08 Glasgow @ O2 ABC
Oct 09 London @ O2 Academy Brixton
Oct 12 Berlin @ Columbiahalle
Oct 13 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Oct 14 Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
Oct 16 Paris @ L’Olympia
Nov 01 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Nov 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Nov 03 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Nov 07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Nov 09 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Nov 12 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater
Nov 14 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov 15 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Nov 16 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
Nov 18 Mexico City @ Corona Capital NOV 18 – NOV 19
Nov 26 Montreal @ Metropolis
Nov 27 Toronto @ Massey Hall
Nov 28 Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Dec 01 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Dec 03 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Dec 07 Vancouver @ Orpheum Theatre
Dec 08 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Dec 09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Dec 11 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
Dec 13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern