Liana Bank$ releases new track ‘People Like Me’ featuring Afropop singer Ayo Jay

From her upcoming project APT. 210.

Liana Bank$ has released ‘People Like Me’, another taste of what’s to come from her Insubordinate follow-up APT. 210. It carries Bank$’s signature boundary-pushing pop-R&B sound, but is infused with Afropop bolstered by a guest appearance from Nigerian singer Ayo Jay.

Bank$ will perform at SOB’s in NYC later this month alongside Leaf, Xhosa and more at Babes Only. More info below.

