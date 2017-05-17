Liana Bank$ releases new track ‘People Like Me’ featuring Afropop singer Ayo Jay

By , May 17 2017
Liana Bank$

From her upcoming project APT. 210.

Liana Bank$ has released ‘People Like Me’, another taste of what’s to come from her Insubordinate follow-up APT. 210. It carries Bank$’s signature boundary-pushing pop-R&B sound, but is infused with Afropop bolstered by a guest appearance from Nigerian singer Ayo Jay.

Bank$ will perform at SOB’s in NYC later this month alongside Leaf, Xhosa and more at Babes Only. More info below.

Read next: FACT Rated: Liana Bank$ is the rising queen of NYC R&B who won’t take no for an answer

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Liana Bank$ is the rising queen of NYC R&B who won’t take no for an answer

Apr 12 2017

Liana Bank$ is the rising queen of NYC R&B who won't take no for...
Liana Bank$ shares ‘Ghost’, announces new EP APT. 210

Apr 4 2017

Liana Bank$ shares 'Ghost', announces new EP APT. 210

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+