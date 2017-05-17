Prince Of Denmark retires moniker, releases two final mixes

“I must have lost touch with it somehow and finally decided to move on into something unknown.”

The anonymous producer Prince of Denmark has announced they are retiring the project, Resident Advisor points out.

“The story that I was trying to tell here has been told. It’s very last paragraph is about the letting go of something. Its very last paragraph is about the letting go of something,” they wrote in a note on a new Soundcloud mix posted under the new account “Prince Of Denmark is dead”.

The often mysterious producer originally came to prominence for their work on Giegling and for releases under the name Traumprinz. Last December they released their final album, 8.

A second mix has also surfaced under an account linked to the producer. It’s text box simply reads “closed for interior renovation.”

Listen to that mix and read Prince Of Denmark’s statement below.

“the story that i was trying to tell here has been told.

its very last paragraph is about the letting go of something.

beyond that, personally it is both a caring embrace as it is a testament to a ten year long chapter at giegling, that, with all i’m doing, had been coming to an end for me. times which i feel thankful for, though by waking up from a deep dream, what i can tell now, that over time i must have lost touch with it somehow and finally decided to move on into something unknown.

thank you deeply for what seemed like a wonderful journey to me, we’ll meet again.”