Watch Chuck Berry’s first music video ever

The music legend died last month.

Chuck Berry’s final album CHUCK will be posthumously released next month and today you can watch a music video for the single ‘Big Boys’, his collaborative track with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. It’s the first music video Chuck Berry has ever had.

Filmmakers Curtis Wayne Millard and Matt Bizer explained to NPR that their goal of the video was simply to make something extremely fun. They certainly accomplish that with the ’50s-style dance party, choreographed by Jeremy Green and featuring performers from Atlanta’s Dance 411 studio, which subtly mixes in modern hip-hop influences into the vintage aesthetic .

Berry was still alive while the video was being shot, but died during post-production. It’s an experience the directors call “a surreal mix of bliss, disbelief and some sadness” and one they’re still processing.

Watch the ‘Big Boys’ video below and look for CHUCK on June 9 via Dualtone Records.