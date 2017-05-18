Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels and Big Boi link up for ‘Chase Me’

From the Baby Driver soundtrack.

Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels and Big Boi unite on ‘Chase Me’, a track from the new film Baby Driver starring actor-cum-EDM DJ Ansel Elgort, as well as Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. The track samples the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion song ‘Bellbottoms’.

Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records will release the film’s soundtrack which is out June 23. For ‘Chase Me’, the producer said: “[The director] showed me a cut of the movie last year and I loved the Atlanta connection… I’ve been doing more hip-hop stuff recently, so I bugged both RTJ and Big Boi to jump on it. We’ve all known each other for years and talked about working together before so I’m really glad this could happen now.”

Watch the trailer for Baby Driver below.