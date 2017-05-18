David Byrne has some thoughts on Selena Gomez’s new ‘Psycho Killer’-referencing track

By , May 18 2017

He likes it!

Selena Gomez has released a new single called ‘Bad Liar’ that interpolates Talking Heads classic ‘Psycho Killer’. Not to fret, Byrniacs, David Byrne “wholeheartedly gave his permission” to the former Disney star to use the song.

He also tweeted that he likes the track and the vocal performance. Perhaps Gomez is a big Stop Making Sense fan and this is her tribute to the late, great Jonathan Demme. (Probably not, but that would be fun!)

Gird yourself for next week’s Singles Club ;)

Read next: David Byrne pens tribute to “hugely inspirational” Stop Making Sense filmmaker Jonathan Demme

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

David Byrne working with Oneohtrix Point Never, promises new album next year

May 11 2017

David Byrne working with Oneohtrix Point Never, promises new...
David Byrne pens tribute to “hugely inspirational” Stop Making Sense filmmaker Jonathan Demme

Apr 27 2017

David Byrne pens tribute to Stop Making Sense filmmaker Jonathan...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+