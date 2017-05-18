David Byrne has some thoughts on Selena Gomez’s new ‘Psycho Killer’-referencing track

He likes it!

Selena Gomez has released a new single called ‘Bad Liar’ that interpolates Talking Heads classic ‘Psycho Killer’. Not to fret, Byrniacs, David Byrne “wholeheartedly gave his permission” to the former Disney star to use the song.

He also tweeted that he likes the track and the vocal performance. Perhaps Gomez is a big Stop Making Sense fan and this is her tribute to the late, great Jonathan Demme. (Probably not, but that would be fun!)

Gird yourself for next week’s Singles Club ;)

