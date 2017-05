The title track from his excellent debut album.

J Hus has followed up last week’s release of Common Sense with a video for the title track.

Like his previous hits ‘Lean & Bop’ and ‘Dem Boy Paigon’, Common Sense is a deft blend of Afrobeats, grime and dancehall. Sample for yourself, if you haven’t yet, with the video for ‘Common Sense’ below.

