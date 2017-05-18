Kendrick Lamar portrait to be displayed in US Capitol

Picture perfect.

A portrait of Kendrick Lamar, painted by Colorado high school student Tiona Cordova, is set to go on display in the US Capitol.

The painting won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, which was awarded by Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton yesterday (May 16).

Check out Cordova’s piece, titled Utmost Appreciation, below.

Congrats to @CHS1876 student Tiona Cordova for taking 1st in the 3rd District Congressional Art Competition with "Utmost Appreciation" pic.twitter.com/k2jIi4MWpq — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) May 16, 2017

Lamar’s latest album DAMN. was released last month to critical acclaim. The Compton rapper will take the record on a 17-date tour of the US, with guest support from D.R.A.M. and Travis Scott.

