MoMA PS1 Warm Up 2017 lineup includes Jackmaster, Roni Size, Actress, A$AP Ferg and more

The full lineup for the 2017 season of MoMA PS1’s summer Warm Up series has been announced.

This year, there have sets from people like Jackmaster, Mixpak, Roni Size, MikeQ, SOPHIE, Actress, Evian Christ, Laurel Halo, UMFANG and friend of FACT, Geng. Check out the full spread below.

Tickets are available now.

Jul 01 – Jackmaster / DJ EZ / Shanti Celeste / VHVL

Jul 08 – Asmara / Mixpak Sound System / DJ Young Chow / Ting & Ting / DADRAS

Jul 15 – Jacques Greene / MikeQ / SOPHIE / Smerz / Bbymutha / Project Pablo

Jul 22 – Roni Size / Evian Christ / Laurel Halo (DJ set) / Dark0

Jul 29 – François K. b2b DJ SPINNA / DJ Spun vs. Jonah Sharp / Wrecked (Ron Like Hell + Ryan Smith) / András / DJ Voices

Aug 05 – A$AP Ferg / Venus X / Southside / Nef The Pharaoh / Dave / DJ Diamond Kuts

Aug 12 – Total Freedom (with Ryan Trecartin) / Cardi B / Hitmakerchinx / Lotic / inc. no world + Ian Isiah / YATTA

Aug 19 – Daphni / John Maus / Delia Gonzalez / Moor Mother / Geng / DJ Haram

Aug 26 – Wiki / ACTRESS / Show Me the Body / RP Boo / Yves Tumor (DJ set) / UMFANG

Sep 02 – TBD