MoMA PS1 Warm Up 2017 lineup includes Jackmaster, Roni Size, Actress, A$AP Ferg and more

Plus the Mixpak crew, Cardi B, Jacques Greene and more.
The full lineup for the 2017 season of MoMA PS1’s summer Warm Up series has been announced.
This year, there have sets from people like Jackmaster, Mixpak, Roni Size, MikeQ, SOPHIE, Actress, Evian Christ, Laurel Halo, UMFANG and friend of FACT, Geng. Check out the full spread below.
Tickets are available now.
Jul 01 – Jackmaster / DJ EZ / Shanti Celeste / VHVL
Jul 08 – Asmara / Mixpak Sound System / DJ Young Chow / Ting & Ting / DADRAS
Jul 15 – Jacques Greene / MikeQ / SOPHIE / Smerz / Bbymutha / Project Pablo
Jul 22 – Roni Size / Evian Christ / Laurel Halo (DJ set) / Dark0
Jul 29 – François K. b2b DJ SPINNA / DJ Spun vs. Jonah Sharp / Wrecked (Ron Like Hell + Ryan Smith) / András / DJ Voices
Aug 05 – A$AP Ferg / Venus X / Southside / Nef The Pharaoh / Dave / DJ Diamond Kuts
Aug 12 – Total Freedom (with Ryan Trecartin) / Cardi B / Hitmakerchinx / Lotic / inc. no world + Ian Isiah / YATTA
Aug 19 – Daphni / John Maus / Delia Gonzalez / Moor Mother / Geng / DJ Haram
Aug 26 – Wiki / ACTRESS / Show Me the Body / RP Boo / Yves Tumor (DJ set) / UMFANG
Sep 02 – TBD