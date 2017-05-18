Things get weird.

It’s been 17 years since Nelly Furtado blew outta anonymity with her album Woah Nelly! – a breezy radio-bait pop smash whose lead singles ‘I’m Like A Bird’ and ‘Turn Off The Light’ put the Portuguese-Canadian on the map. Nelly Furtado – Confessions Since then, she’s hardly paused for breath – another five albums have now followed that impressive breakout, including March’s The Ride, released to positive reviews heralding its airy synth experimentation and infectious energy.

That’s all well and good, but what are her craziest dreams, most intense fan experience and biggest crushes? We linked up with the star on a recent trip to London to find out, in our latest episode of Confessions. Watch above, and if you like what you see, check out episodes featuring Big Sean and Migos and others right after.