Holy 2009, here are eight previously unreleased T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborative tracks

T-Wayne, if you’re familiar.
Remember T-Pain’s post-Epiphany single ‘Can’t Believe It’? Remember the promise that he and Lil Wayne would recreate its magic and release a full project? Well, about a decade later, T-Pain has unearthed some of of that sauce.
Yesterday, the Tallahassee singer teased that he was feelin “reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous” and was ready to release something major for Throwback Thursday. Now, a T-Wayne EP is available for you to stream below.
#TBT #ForTheCulture #FreeC5 https://t.co/FNn4SAqgy5
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 18, 2017
The collection follows the recent release of ‘You Don’t Know Shit’ and the promise of more new tunes, particularly a collaboration with Young M.A. Stay tuned.
Read next: Still Sprung: Ten years of T-Pain’s Rappa Ternt Sanga