Holy 2009, here are eight previously unreleased T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborative tracks

By , May 18 2017
T-Wayne

T-Wayne, if you’re familiar.

Remember T-Pain’s post-Epiphany single ‘Can’t Believe It’? Remember the promise that he and Lil Wayne would recreate its magic and release a full project? Well, about a decade later, T-Pain has unearthed some of of that sauce.

I'm feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now #2009 #TheMissingPageInTheHistoryBook

A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on

Yesterday, the Tallahassee singer teased that he was feelin “reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous” and was ready to release something major for Throwback Thursday. Now, a T-Wayne EP is available for you to stream below.

The collection follows the recent release of ‘You Don’t Know Shit’ and the promise of more new tunes, particularly a collaboration with Young M.A. Stay tuned.

Read next: Still Sprung: Ten years of T-Pain’s Rappa Ternt Sanga

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

T-Pain releases new track ‘You Don’t Know Shit’

May 12 2017

T-Pain releases new track 'You Don't Know Shit'
DJ Khaled announces ‘I’m The One’ featuring Chance, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo

Apr 24 2017

DJ Khaled announces 'I'm The One' featuring Chance, Lil Wayne,...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+