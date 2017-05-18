Holy 2009, here are eight previously unreleased T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborative tracks

T-Wayne, if you’re familiar.

Remember T-Pain’s post-Epiphany single ‘Can’t Believe It’? Remember the promise that he and Lil Wayne would recreate its magic and release a full project? Well, about a decade later, T-Pain has unearthed some of of that sauce.

I'm feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now #2009 #TheMissingPageInTheHistoryBook A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on May 17, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Yesterday, the Tallahassee singer teased that he was feelin “reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous” and was ready to release something major for Throwback Thursday. Now, a T-Wayne EP is available for you to stream below.

The collection follows the recent release of ‘You Don’t Know Shit’ and the promise of more new tunes, particularly a collaboration with Young M.A. Stay tuned.

