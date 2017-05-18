Skepta’s Konnichiwa coming to vinyl for first time

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory

Finally.

Skepta’s Mercury Prize winning album Konnichiwa is set for its first vinyl release via Boy Better Know.

Originally released in May 2016 after a series of delays, the album went on to win the Mercury Prize, the first time a grime artist has won the award since Dizzee Rascal’s Boy In Da Corner in 2003.

Crowning Skepta as undisputed king of grime, Konnichiwa features collaborations with his brother JME, Novelist, Wiley and Pharrell Williams and includes massive singles ‘Shutdown’, ‘It Ain’t Safe’ and ‘Man’.

It drops this week on double red vinyl and is available to pre-order via Phonica.

