Vince Staples is set to release a new full-length Big Fish Theory on June 23 and has dropped new video ‘Big Fish’ in anticipation.

In the video, Staples is trapped on a sinking boat surrounded by sharks. *eyeball emoji* It’s the second single from Big Fish Theory, following ‘BagBak’, which the Long Beach rapper released back in February.

