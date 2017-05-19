Angelo Badalamenti’s MIDI notes for ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ forms actual twin peaks

May 19 2017
Twin Peaks will return in May

David Lynch calls the coincidence “cosmic!”

Move over, MIDI unicorn: a new interview in Vulture with Dean Hurley, director David Lynch’s music director, reveals that Angelo Badalamenti’s MIDI notations for ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ form actual twin peaks.

“The MIDI notation of ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme,’ you look at it and you’re like, ‘What’s this a picture of?’” Hurley says. “You look at it and it’s actually… Twin Peaks. Fucking eerie,” Hurley says. “I showed David the photo and I was like, ‘What does this look like to you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, twin peaks. What about it?’… I told him what it was, and he just started shouting, ‘It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic!’ and then he was like, ‘That would make a great T-shirt.’ And then I sent it to Angelo, and Angelo was just like, ‘Whoa… this is scary… but very cool!”

Season 3 of Twin Peaks premieres this Sunday, May 21.

