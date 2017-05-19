David Lynch calls the coincidence “cosmic!”

Move over, MIDI unicorn: a new interview in Vulture with Dean Hurley, director David Lynch’s music director, reveals that Angelo Badalamenti’s MIDI notations for ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ form actual twin peaks.

This is the actual MIDI sheet music for "Laura Palmer's Theme" from #TwinPeaks. What does it look like to you? https://t.co/hza4xVDMll pic.twitter.com/YU0DEnK1gz — Vulture (@vulture) May 19, 2017

“The MIDI notation of ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme,’ you look at it and you’re like, ‘What’s this a picture of?’” Hurley says. “You look at it and it’s actually… Twin Peaks. Fucking eerie,” Hurley says. “I showed David the photo and I was like, ‘What does this look like to you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, twin peaks. What about it?’… I told him what it was, and he just started shouting, ‘It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic! It’s cosmic!’ and then he was like, ‘That would make a great T-shirt.’ And then I sent it to Angelo, and Angelo was just like, ‘Whoa… this is scary… but very cool!”

Season 3 of Twin Peaks premieres this Sunday, May 21.