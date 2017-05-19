Burial announces new EP, Subtemple

Two new Burial tracks.

Burial is releasing a new EP called Subtemple next week.

The two track release arrives on Hyperdub on May 26, and is his first solo release since last year’s ‘Young Death’/’Nightmarket’ release. It features two tracks: ‘Subtemple’ and ‘Beachfires’.

Last month, Goldie’s ‘Inner City Life’ was remixed by Burial for a Record Store Day exclusive. Listen to both tracks below, and pre-order the EP on 10″ and digital formats from Bandcamp.

