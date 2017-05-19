Murlo releases Club Coil EP on Mixpak – listen now

By , May 19 2017

Another dreamy collection from the Midlands-born producer.

So much of what Murlo makes sounds like it was conceived somewhere other than planet Earth. We heard that on his 2015 single ‘Moodswung’ and later on his remix of Rihanna’s ‘Work’, a thing I still haven’t gotten over since its release last spring. With his new EP Club Coil, he continues to build that dreamy world and it’s out today.

The six-track collection also features guest vocals from Murlo’s frequent collaborator Gemma Dunleavy and her contribution to song ‘I Need’ is one of the EP’s standouts.

Club Coil is out via Mixpak. Check it out here.

