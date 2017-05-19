Skepta wins best songwriter at the Ivor Novello Awards

Skepta takes home another major UK music award.

Skepta has taken home two trophies at the Ivor Novello Awards, a celebration of songwriters and composers from the UK.

As the Guardian reports, the BBK MC was awarded the honor of best songwriter and for best contemporary song for his track ‘Man (Gang)’ from his Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa (which is coming to vinyl soon).

“So many people are writing music around the world for different things and different reasons,” Skepta said in his acceptance speech. “Songs like ‘One Love’ by Bob Marley, they stand the test of time, it doesn’t matter. So anytime I write music I try to write in tune with an emotion and I hope there are more times like that for everyone.”