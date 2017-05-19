A Tribe Called Quest cancel European festival dates after Q-Tip suffers shoulder injury

But it looks like they’ll be back in time for July dates in North America.

A Tribe Called Quest have canceled a handful of European festival dates after Q-Tip suffered a shoulder injury that will require surgery. As SPIN points out, the group has announced this in a press release for France’s We Love Green Festival:

“Have a bit of unfortunate news to share… I’ve injured my shoulder and now need to have surgery which means Tribe won’t be able to perform for our faithful fans in the UK, France, Denmark (We Love Green Festival June 10th in Paris; Parklife Festival June 11th in the UK; and Roskilde Festival July 1st in Denmark). I’m hoping for a speedy recovery and looking forward to getting back to these countries as quickly as possible to perform for all of you. Much Love – Tip”

Ice Cube will replace ATCQ at Roskilde, who wrote: “We had obviously really looked forward to presenting A Tribe Called Quest this summer, but we fully understand the doctor’s strict orders that Q-Tip cannot perform after his surgery.”

ATCQ are scheduled to perform at Pemberton Music Festival in Canada and Panorama Festival in NYC and to headline Pitchfork Festival in Chicago in July, as well, but there is no word yet on whether or not Q-Tip will have recovered by then.

Read next: We Got It From Here: The defiant, timely triumph of A Tribe Called Quest’s final album