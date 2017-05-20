Janelle Monáe to star alongside Steve Carell in new drama from Robert Zemeckis

The pop polymath reveals her next move after acclaimed roles in Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Janelle Monáe is set to star opposite Steve Carell in a new drama from director Robert Zemeckis (Allied, Cast Away, Forrest Gump), as Variety reports.

Originally titled Marwencol, the movie is based on the true story of Mark Hogencamp, a man who built a miniature town in his backyard after recovering from a brutal attack that put him in a coma. A documentary about Hogencamp was released in 2010.

Monáe starred in two of the most acclaimed films of the past year, Moonlight and Hidden Figures, both of which were nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars, with Moonlight taking home the prize.

Monáe has been quiet on the music front as she focuses on acting, but in 2015 she teamed up with Grimes for album collaboration ‘Venus Fly’, which later came with an epic video – watch below.

