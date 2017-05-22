Drug safety tests are coming to UK festivals

Major festivals back radical drug safety measures.

A proposed scheme, attempting to reduce drug-related deaths at music festivals, would allow people to test their drugs before taking them.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) are working on an agreement to make it easier for police forces across the UK to support the proposed initiative, and it’s hoped several festivals will be involved in 2017.

The tests would be carried out by not-for-profit organization The Loop, who already provide forensic testing at festivals across Europe and worked with Secret Garden Party last year.

If the scheme goes ahead, festivalgoers will be able to find out exactly what’s in their drugs – although whatever is handed over will get destroyed.

The company behind some of the UK’s largest events including Reading and Leeds, Latitude, V Festival and Wireless are supportive of the tests. Festival Republic’s director Melvin Benn told The Guardian: “It’s taken a long time and it won’t be at every festival, but where we think there is a need to do it we will be doing it.”

