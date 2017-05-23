Ariana Grande “broken” after 22 killed in Manchester concert suicide attack

By , May 23 2017
Ariana Grande

Photograph by: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A further 59 people were injured in the attack at Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande has issued a statement after a suicide attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, following a performance by the star at Manchester Arena last night (May 23).

Speaking on social media, the star said: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.”

An explosion happened in the arena’s foyer on Monday night, just as people were coming out of the doors at the end of the concert.

Emma Johnson, who was there with her husband to pick up her 15 and 17-year-old children, told BBC Radio Manchester: “We were stood at the top of the stairs and the glass exploded – it was near to where they were selling the merchandise

“The whole building shook. There was a blast and then a flash of fire afterwards. There were bodies everywhere.”

In a statement, Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the attack was “the most horrific incident” the city has ever had to face.

He also confirmed that there was a single attacker who died at the scene, and that police believe he carried out the attack by detonating an improvised explosive device.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other senior political figures have expressed their horror at the events in Manchester. May will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on the attack today, with a statement to be given later.

