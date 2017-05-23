Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper want Chicago students to direct their new video

It’s for ‘LSD’ from HEAVN, one of our favorite albums of 2016.

Recent Jagjaguwar signee Jamila Woods, who you may know from her excellent debut album HEAVN and appearing on ‘Sunday Candy, has put out a call for Chicago Public School student filmmakers to make her video for ‘LSD’ featuring also Chance the Rapper.

Looking for a CPS high school student to write the treatment for the LSD music video featuring me & @chancetherapper! Submissions due 6/2 🌊 pic.twitter.com/0Fl4vSRPye — jamila woods (@duhmilo) May 23, 2017

Chance has been extremely active in the politics of the public school system in their hometown. Earlier this year, he donated $1 million to CPS and launched an initiative with his non-profit Social Works to donate $10,000 to a specific Chicago public school for every $100,000 the foundation raises.

Woods is gearing up to release a new album this summer and dropped a video for a track called ‘Holy’ which was written as a reminder that her “worth is not dependent on anyone or anything outside of” herself. Watch the clip below.