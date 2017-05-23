Future teams with Kendrick Lamar on ‘Mask Off’ remix

Hear a preview now.
Future and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces on an official remix of the Atlanta rapper’s unstoppable hit ‘Mask Off’ which premiered this morning on hip-hop morning show The Breakfast Club.
The track was previewed by the show’s DJ Envy who teased the premiere on Instagram.
This confirms fans wildest hopes after Lamar brought out Future during his headlining Coachella performance. Earlier guests performed a collaboration, but Future just brought ‘Mask Off’. Now we know why.
Listen to the original below.