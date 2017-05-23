Future teams with Kendrick Lamar on ‘Mask Off’ remix

May 23 2017

Hear a preview now.

Future and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces on an official remix of the Atlanta rapper’s unstoppable hit ‘Mask Off’ which premiered this morning on hip-hop morning show The Breakfast Club.

The track was previewed by the show’s DJ Envy who teased the premiere on Instagram.

9am!!!!!! Mask Off -Remix feat. Kendrick Lamar!!!!!!! @breakfastclubam

A post shared by djenvy (@djenvy) on

This confirms fans wildest hopes after Lamar brought out Future during his headlining Coachella performance. Earlier guests performed a collaboration, but Future just brought ‘Mask Off’. Now we know why.

Listen to the original below.

