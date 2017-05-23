Missy Elliott releases ‘I’m Better’ remix with Lil Kim, Trina and Eve

By , May 23 2017

*fire emoji*

Missy Elliott has released a remix of ‘I’m Better’ featuring Lil Kim, Trina and Eve. Is there really anything else that needs to be said other than “listen to this now”?

Earlier this year, Missy released ‘I’m Better’ with a video featuring some of her most innovative choreography to date. “We rehearsed a whole month and I’ve never done that in my whole career. We rehearsed from nine at night until six in the morning, most of the time,” she told FACT after the video’s release. “I wanted it to look like art instead of just a video. I wanted the dance movement to be challenging.”

Missy will co-headline FYF Festival on July 21 with Björk. More details here.

Read next: Missy Elliott on ‘I’m Better’, FKA twigs and the “five or six albums” she’ll never release

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Mary J. Blige announces new album Strength Of A Woman feat. Missy Elliott, Kanye West

Mar 30 2017

Mary J. Blige announces new album Strength of a Woman feat....
Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails to headline LA festival FYF

Mar 21 2017

Missy Elliott, Björk, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails to...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+