Eight sketches under 20 seconds in length and six full tracks.

Experimental Virginia producer Elysia Crampton has released her fourth album, Spots y Escupitajo, on The Vinyl Factory label. It is her first release since 2016’s Elysia Crampton Presents: Demon City, an album of collaborations with producers from Rabit to Chino Amobi.

Spots y Escupitajo comprises eight untitled sound sketches – the “spots” portion – and six full tracks that range from piano compositions to Crampton’s familiar full-blooded electronic explorations – the “escupitajo”, or “spittle”. One cut, ‘Chuqui Chinchay’, is named after an ancient Inca dual-gender god who could only be attended by third-gender shamans, continuing Crampton’s themes of honoring her heritage and exploring gender.

Stream ‘Promesa’ and ‘Spittle (Safeway Parking Lot)’ and check the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spot 01 ’

02. ‘Spot 02 ’

03. ‘Spot 03’

04. ‘Spot 04’

05. ‘Spot 05 ’

06. ‘Spot 06’

07. ‘Spot 07’

08. ‘Battle & Screams’

09. ‘Gold Country Vapor ’

10. ‘Promesa ’

11. ‘Spot 08’

12. ‘Chuqui Chinchay’

13. ‘Spittle (Safeway Parking Lot) ’

14. ‘Sombra Blanca Misteriosa (Y Rara)’

