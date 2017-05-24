Elysia Crampton has released her fourth album, Spots y Escupitajo

Eight sketches under 20 seconds in length and six full tracks.

Experimental Virginia producer Elysia Crampton has released her fourth album, Spots y Escupitajo, on The Vinyl Factory label. It is her first release since 2016’s Elysia Crampton Presents: Demon City, an album of collaborations with producers from Rabit to Chino Amobi.

Spots y Escupitajo comprises eight untitled sound sketches – the “spots” portion – and six full tracks that range from piano compositions to Crampton’s familiar full-blooded electronic explorations – the “escupitajo”, or “spittle”. One cut, ‘Chuqui Chinchay’, is named after an ancient Inca dual-gender god who could only be attended by third-gender shamans, continuing Crampton’s themes of honoring her heritage and exploring gender.

Stream ‘Promesa’ and ‘Spittle (Safeway Parking Lot)’ and check the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spot 01 ’
02. ‘Spot 02 ’
03. ‘Spot 03’
04. ‘Spot 04’
05. ‘Spot 05 ’
06. ‘Spot 06’
07. ‘Spot 07’
08. ‘Battle & Screams’
09. ‘Gold Country Vapor ’
10. ‘Promesa ’
11. ‘Spot 08’
12. ‘Chuqui Chinchay’
13. ‘Spittle (Safeway Parking Lot) ’
14. ‘Sombra Blanca Misteriosa (Y Rara)’

