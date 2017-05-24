Meek Mill sued by family of Connecticut concert shooting victim

The lawsuit claims security at the venue was “grossly understaffed.”

Meek Mill is being sued by the family of a man who was killed in a shooting at a concert in Connecticut last year.

The family of Travis Ward is suing Mill and the venue for failure to provide adequate security at the show, Pitchfork reports.

The fatal shooting took place in December outside Mill’s concert at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Connecticut. Two people died and two more were left injured.

According to local publication the Hartford Courant, the lawsuit alleges that both the venue and promoter didn’t take the correct measures to control the crowd, despite knowing about past incidents of gun violence at Mill’s previous shows.

The lawsuit claims that security for the concert was “grossly understaffed” and is reportedly seeking $15,000 in damages.

“With song titles like ‘Body Count’ and ‘Ooh Kill ‘Em’ that praise indiscriminate killing and mayhem, the potential for tragic incidents like this should have been properly anticipated and planned for by Meek Mill, his concert promoters and the Oakdale Theatre,” lawyer Joel Faxon said on Tuesday.

“The venue security was grossly understaffed and ill-equipped to deal with the hazardous environment presented by any Meek Mill concert,” he continued. “A strong police presence was required. They were innocent bystanders who ended up in a war zone.”

Nathan Mitchell, another man injured in the shooting, is also a party in the suit. Mitchell was shot once in the right side.