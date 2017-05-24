Nozoïd’s MMO-3 could be the ultimate drone synth

Perfect for “fat drones, glitchy patterns or percussive noise”.

Boutique company Nozoïd has launched the MMO-3, a new instrument that could be the ultimate synth for drone fans.

MMO-3 is a digital, semi-modular monophonic synth dedicated to generating atonal sounds, specifically “fat drones, glitchy electronic patterns or percussive noise”. While it’s monophonic, it has a stereo output, which allows for some wild panning effects.

The MMO-3 is also capable of four different types of modulation synthesis: FM, AM, PM and wave-shaping.

As well as 30 knobs for controlling the synth’s three LFOs and three oscillators, the MMO-3 has a tiny joystick for added expressive control.

The MMO-3 costs €499 ($559/£431). You can find out more at the Nozoïd website. [via MusicRadar]

