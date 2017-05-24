Bristol’s Simple Things returns for 2017 with Jlin, Daphni and Metronomy

Juan Atkins, Clark and Shanti Celeste also play at the festival in October.

Bristol’s Simple Things festival has announced its first names for 2017.

The three-day event kicks off on October 20 with an opening concert headlined by Metronomy, with Jlin, Daphni and Shackleton among the big names scheduled to play on October 21.

Other artist on the 16-hour Saturday bill include Juan Atkins, Clark, Gaika, Marie Davidson, Shanti Celeste, Willow, Inga Mauer, Carla dal Forno, Kelly Lee Owens and The Bug, who will perform with Miss Red.

Sassy J, Intergalactic Gary and Dekmantel Soundsystem will also appear, with Brooklyn’s Mixpak label playing a showcase as well. The festival will finish with a finale concert on October 22, with the artist still to be announced.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place at venues across Bristol, will be available at the Simple Things website from May 26.

