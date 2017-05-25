Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky pens open letter to late husband: “I will stand up for you”

The rock legend passed away last week.

The wife of Chris Cornell has written an emotionally charged open letter following her husband’s death.

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead on May 17 in his hotel room in Detroit. His cause of death has been determined as suicide, although his family have said that he did not intend to kill himself.

Writing in Billboard yesterday (May 24), Vicky Cornell describes her late husband as “the best father, husband and son-in-law.”

“To My Sweet Christopher, you were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through,” she writes. “We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

She continues: “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you.”

