Farr Festival reveals new main stage for 2017, The Factory

The new space will host sets from Todd Terje and Booka Shade.

Farr Festival has revealed an all-new main stage for this year’s event, a “super-size” 2,500-person space called The Factory.

The stage will be comprised of 52 shipping containers in a rectangle formation that feature “pulsating LED lighting rods” together with a custom-built L-Acoustics sound system.

It will be dedicated to live performances from artists including Todd Terje, Booka Shade, Nao, Red Axes, Submotion Orchestra, Mungo’s Hi Fi, Jordan Rakei, SG Lewis, Shanty and General Levy.

Farr has also got a new license for 2017, which will allow increased sound levels across all six of its stages much later into Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Other acts on the bill for the UK festival include Helena Hauff, Omar-S, Avalon Emerson, Machine Woman, Terekke, Tamo Sumo and Young Marco.

Farr Festival 2017 takes place from July 13-16 in Hertfordshire’s Bygrave Woods, 40 minutes from London. Tickets can be purchased at the festival website.

Check out early images of The Factory in the video below.

