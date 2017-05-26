Sponsored post

Featuring some of Europe’s freshest electronic artists.

Diesel Eyewear is celebrating summer with a tour and video series that draws talent from across the spectrum of electronic dance music.

Lauer, Abstraxion, JMII and Italian duo Marvin & Guy will join forces on a European tour that includes dates in Rome, Barcelona, Calvi, Sète, Ibiza and Ortiga.

Each artist has been hand-picked by Diesel as the freshest examples of their respective country’s electronic scene, celebrating the very best of German, French, Spanish and Italian club music.

The tour sees each act perform live alongside a not-to-be-missed interactive installation, celebrating Diesel’s iconic sunglasses in a one-off setting.

The tour is accompanied by a limited edition 12″ vinyl that includes an exclusive track from each artist. Abstraxtion’s ‘New Chapter’ is a moody techno cut for the small hours, while JMII’s ‘Pisco Laundromat’ is an equally tough dancefloor burner.

German act Lauer meanwhile delivers the bright, Italo disco-tinged anthem ‘F.S.T.’, with Marvin & Guy’s ‘Ride To Acapulco” made up of tropical rhythms and exotic melodies. You can listen to all four tracks on SoundCloud.

The story behind each of the four acts is told in Diesel Eyewear’s Behind The Shades video series. Watch each episode and check the tour dates below.

Diesel Eyewear Summer Tour 2017 dates:

May 26-27 – SPRING ATTITUDE FESTIVAL, Rome, Italy

June 16 and 18 – OFF AT FORUM, Barcelona, Spain (Marvin & Guy June 16, Lauer June 18)

July 1-2 – CALVI ON THE ROCKS, Calvi, France

July 7-9 – WORLDWIDE FESTIVAL, Sète, France (JMII live, July 8)

July 20 – IBIZA, Hotel Destino (Abstraxion live)

July 27-29 – ORTIGIA SOUND SYSTEM, Ortigia, Italy (Lauer live July 28)