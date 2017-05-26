This virtual synth contains the sound of 38 classic instruments

From the Minimoog to the CS-80.

IK Multimedia has announced a new software package that collects the sound of 38 classic synths into 17 instruments.

Syntronik is based on samples from 38 synths, including Moog’s Minimoog Model D, Oberheim’s OB-X, the Roland Juno-60 and TB-303 Bassline.

These have been distilled into 17 instruments based on familiar interfaces. For example, the V-80 looks like the classic Yamaha CS-80 and combines that with samples from the GX-1 and CS-01II synths.

The software also includes four circuit-level models of four vintage filters: Moog’s transistor ladder, found in the Minimoog; Roland’s IR3109 chip, found in the Jupiter-8; the Curtis CEM3320, from the Prophet-5; and the Oberheim SEM state variable filter.

Syntronik allows you to mix and match filters between the different instruments, so if you’ve ever wanted to put an ARP 2600 through a Moog filter, this is your chance.

The software also contains something IK Multimedia is calling “DRIFT technology”, which the company claims is able to accurately replicate the behavior of oscillators from hardware synths.

Syntronik will be available in July. You can pre-order it now from the IK Multimedia store for $149.99/€99.99.

