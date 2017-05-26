Hear Little Mix and Stormzy join forces on ‘Power’

Grime king hops on a remix for UK girl group.

The latest single from the UK’s foremost girl group, Little Mix, has dropped today – and it’s a collaboration with Stormzy. The grime star has added a romantic twist to ‘Power’, originally a feminist anthem from the fourth album by the 2011 X Factor winners, Glory Days.

The result is more of a natural fit than you might think: Stormzy, who highlighted some of the grime scene’s most talented women in his ‘Big For Your Boots’ video earlier this year, tips his cap smoothly and respectfully to the song’s theme. Having proven his versatility on his wide-ranging No. 1 debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, it’s also no surprise that he’s able to fit effortlessly in amidst Little Mix’s impassioned hollering. Stormzy’s also been good value in defending it to social media sceptics this week.

Coz I rate Little Mix. More than I rate some rappers tbh https://t.co/JWUOhn3SEJ — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017

So men can't endorse girl power no?! Just waittttt for it 😂 https://t.co/Ousrs4YYXi — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) May 19, 2017

Stormzy has just completed the European leg of his Gang Signs & Prayer tour, and is slated to play festivals including Glastonbury and Creamfields this summer. Hear ‘Power (Remix)’ below.

