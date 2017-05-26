Vince Staples and Danny Brown to join Gorillaz on tour

Humanz guests to perform on selected US dates.

Gorillaz have announced that Vince Staples and Danny Brown will join them for the upcoming North American leg of their world tour. The two rappers, who also feature on Gorillaz’ fifth and most recent album, Humanz, are also slated to play the animated group’s inaugural Demon Dayz festival in Margate on June 10.

Staples will join Damon Albarn’s band on nine dates, in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbia, Detroit, St. Paul, Kansas City, Morrison and Inglewood. Brown will perform at three shows, in Columbia, St. Paul and Kansas City.

Last week, Staples announced that his second album, Big Fish Theory, will be released on June 23. Earlier this month, Brown dropped ‘Kool Aid’, a new single from the soundtrack of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

Check Gorillaz’ full North American tour dates below.