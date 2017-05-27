Ariana Grande releases new statement on Manchester attack

The singer plans to host a benefit concert to raise money for victims and their families.

Ariana Grande has released a full statement following the Manchester terror attack.

The singer previously shared a brief message in the immediate aftermath of the attack at her May 22 concert, writing: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Grande has now issued a longer statement on the atrocity, which left 22 dead and 59 injured. She writes: “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

She goes on to say: “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Grande also promised to return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert “in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families” and tweeted a link to a crowdfunding campaign. Read the full statement below.

The singer postponed her tour through early June following the attack. Several artists including Blondie and KISS have also rescheduled concerts that were due to take place this week.

As of today (May 27), the Greater Manchester Police have arrested 13 people in connection with the attack and the UK threat level has been lowered from critical to severe.