The Notorious B.I.G.’s son CJ Wallace is working on his debut album

The Notorious B.I.G.’s son CJ Wallace has formed a rap group with his half-brother Joshua Jahad Russaw and is currently working on a debut album.

According to the Evening Standard, Wallace – who played his father in 2009 biopic Notorious – and Russaw have spent the past few months in the studio, with a view to releasing the album later in 2017.

“At a young age I always knew I wanted to do music, it was inevitable,” he told the UK publication. “My family have always had my back, whatever I’ve wanted to do they’ve supported. They were always giving me advice on what to do and how to go about things.”

In the same interview, Wallace also revealed that he has plans to turn his attention to filmmaking with a project about autism, of which his youngest half-brother suffers from. “I’d like to tell the story of what he is going through. A lot of people don’t understand the issue. I want to bring awareness to that and special needs in general,” he explained.

