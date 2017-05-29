Einstürzende Neubauten, Jlin and DJ Sprinkles announced for Unsound Festival

Nina Kraviz, Gas and Pharmakon will also play the Kraków festival’s 15th edition.

The first wave of artists on the line-up for this year’s Unsound Festival in Kraków between October 8-15 has been announced. It includes German industrial legends Einstürzende Neubauten, playing a “greatest hits” set in their 37th year as a band; Indiana footwork visionary Jlin, fresh off the release of her second album Black Origami; and deep house academic and provocateur DJ Sprinkles.

Also set to play in the Polish festival’s 15th year are noise auteur Pharmakon, NON collective co-founder Nkisi, Wolfgang Voigt’s ambient Gas project and increasingly out-there трип founder Nina Kraviz along with her protégés PTU. There will also be collaborations such as ‘After Its Own Death’, a specially commissioned work from Nivhek (aka Liz Harris) and MFO that was the result of a Murmansk residency, and Zonal, aka The Bug and Justin Broadrick.

The first wave of artist announcements also includes Juliana Huxtable, DJ Bone back-to-back with DJ Stingray, Umfang, Ewa Justka, Robin Fox and Visible Cloaks.

The 2017 edition of the Kraków festival is loosely themed around the concept of ‘flower power’. Tickets go on sale today at 3pm UK time via Ticketpro.

