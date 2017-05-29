Hear Teki Latex’s new Impressions mix

An hour of bangers from Three 6 Mafia to 2 Unlimited.

Sound Pellegrino selector Teki Latex has dropped his first mix in four months. Named Impressions, it finds the Parisian DJ rampaging across grime, ballroom and bass music for an hour of non-stop bangers.

Latex says of the mix: “Pauses make way for dramatic moments. Motifs are layered on top of each other then peeled off to unravel touches of color. Fleshes from different animals are sewn together then cooked in their juices.” In other words, there’s a rather incredible moment where Sir Spyro’s ‘Topper Top’ is dropped into 2 Unlimited’s ‘No Limit’.

Impressions is Latex’s first mixtape since his Bérite Club Music mix in February, which introduced us to “a new identity for a French club sound”.

Hear Impressions below.