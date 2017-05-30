Watch AJ Tracey explain why he’s backing the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn

“We need places to live.”

Grime star AJ Tracey has gone on camera to explain why he’s voting for the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn in the UK’s general election next week (June 8).

The Labour Party posted a video yesterday (May 29) that showed Tracey in his home area of West London’s Ladbroke Grove. “The Labour Party strongly support the youth in following their dreams and giving people a chance,” he says in the clip, before addressing the vital issue of housing.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to buy a house here and with this Labour government, I might have a chance,” he continues. “Labour want to build more homes, more council houses and things like that. We need places to live.”

Tracey, who studied criminology at university, also berates the burden of student debt. “Everybody should have the chance to study education for free,” he says, adding that the amount of debt he’s personally racked up almost put him off going to uni.

He goes on to call the NHS “one of the jewels of the UK,” while urging people to vote Labour on June 8. “It’s a Corbyn ting, not a Tory ting.” Watch the video below via Twitter.

Corbyn has received a lot of love from the grime community in the run-up to the snap election, with Novelist – who joined the Labour Party last June – Stormzy, Akala, JME all voicing their support.

Corbyn and Conservative leader Theresa May were grilled separately by Jeremy Paxman on Channel 4 last night. May declined the request for the pair to appear head-to-head. See how well Corbyn fared below.

