Aphex Twin’s Field Day set to be streamed live on NTS

By , May 30 2017

Photograph by: Andy Willshire/Getty Images

It’s been cryptically teased over the past week.

NTS Radio has announced that it will stream Aphex Twin’s set from London’s Field Day festival live this Saturday (June 3).

The Cornish musician has been dropping opaque hints on social media about a potential collaboration with the London radio station and the June 3 date, including a distorted snippet of Chuck Norris’s ‘My House’ and a password-protected section of the NTS website. It might be worth noting that this still isn’t unlocked…

