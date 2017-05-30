David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption to feature Bon Iver, Laura Palmer and rare films

The director’s festival returns to Los Angeles.

With Twin Peaks off to a roaring start, David Lynch has announced the lineup of his annual Festival Of Disruption at LA’s Ace Hotel which will feature a wide selection of music, panels and film screenings.

Artists include Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, playing a rare solo set under his own name, TV On The Radio, Sharon Van Etten, The Kills, Laura Marling and Reggie Watts. Moby and artist Shepard Fairey will DJ and meditation rooms will feature sounds from Brian Eno’s Reflection and Bob Roth.

The festival also includes talks hosted by Kristine McKenna, co-writer of Lynch’s upcoming memoir Life & Work. They include Bill Pullman (star of Lynch’s Lost Highway), Twin Peaks’s Sheryl Lee (aka Laura Palmer), longtime sound engineer Dean Hurley and more.

A David Lynch festival also wouldn’t feel right without film screenings and there are some exciting inclusions. The festival features Lost Highway, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Los Angeles Plays Itself and “rare David Lynch shorts”.

Festival Of Disruption takes place October 14-15 with all proceeds from the festival going to the David Lynch Foundation. Learn more about the lineup and tickets on their website.