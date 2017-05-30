Perfume Genius, Grouper and Shabazz Palaces to curate Le Guess Who? 2017

James Holden, Pharaoh Sanders and Kelly Lee Owens will also perform at the 11th edition of the Dutch festival.

The Le Guess Who? festival has announced that its 11th edition, to be held in Utrecht between November 9-12, will be curated by Perfume Genius, Grouper, Shabazz Palaces and Han Bennink, all of whom will also perform.

Seattle musician Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, is fresh off his fourth and best album, No Shape. He has also invited noise auteur Pharmakon, leftfield folk singer-songwriter Weyes Blood and Bulgarian women’s choir Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares to perform.

Meanwhile, Grouper’s choices for the line-up include Gas, Keiji Haino and William Basinski, and Seattle hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces are bringing in jazz saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders and Portland producer and singer Natasha Kmeto. Drummer Han Bennink will turn 75 this year, and helping him celebrate will be the ICP Orchestra and Peter Brötzmann.

Le Guess Who? has also announced the first wave of acts for its general line-up, including James Holden, Kelly Lee Owens, Sun Kil Moon, The Bug vs Earth and tUnE-yArDs, as well as a special cast of Middle Eastern and African-American performers including Matana Roberts, Abdel Karim Shaar and Moor Mother.

Themes of collaboration and boundary-crossing have been at the heart of Le Guess Who? since its inception in 2007, and the festival will also coincide with the largest record fair in the world. Utrecht’s Mega Record & CD Fair hosts over 500 record dealing stands in the Jaarbeurs convention centre.

Read next: Le Guess Who? 2016: Why music sounds completely different when the world is ending