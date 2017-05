And it’s wild.

Mike Will has released a wild video for his track ‘Perfect Pint’ from his recent mixtape Ransom 2.

The track features his protégés Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane, as well as Kendrick Lamar who appears in a flying car. It’s further proof that when K.Dot and Mike Will get together, they don’t just make massive tracks – they make major videos, too.