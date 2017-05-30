Watch the second video from Floating Points’ Reflections – Mojave Desert project

Dramatic music played under dramatic rock formations.

Floating Points has released ‘Kelso Dunes’, the second single to be taken from his forthcoming short film and soundtrack Reflections – Mojave Desert.

The video for the four-and-a-half minute edited track finds Sam Shepherd and his band playing in the dramatic desert landscape at the heart of the project. “It became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment,” Shepherd has explained of the natural location.

The world premiere of Reflections – Mojave Desert, which was directed by Anna Diaz Ortuño, will take place on June 29 at London’s Barbican; the soundtrack will be released on June 30 via Pluto. It is the first in a planned series of environmental recordings from Floating Points.

