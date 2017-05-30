Watch the second video from Floating Points’ Reflections – Mojave Desert project

By , May 30 2017
Hear the 18-minute title track from Floating Points' Kuiper EP

Dramatic music played under dramatic rock formations.

Floating Points has released ‘Kelso Dunes’, the second single to be taken from his forthcoming short film and soundtrack Reflections – Mojave Desert.

The video for the four-and-a-half minute edited track finds Sam Shepherd and his band playing in the dramatic desert landscape at the heart of the project. “It became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment,” Shepherd has explained of the natural location.

The world premiere of Reflections – Mojave Desert, which was directed by Anna Diaz Ortuño, will take place on June 29 at London’s Barbican; the soundtrack will be released on June 30 via Pluto. It is the first in a planned series of environmental recordings from Floating Points.

Watch ‘Kelso Dunes’ below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Floating Points announces new Mojave Desert-inspired film and soundtrack

Apr 3 2017

Floating Points announces new Mojave Desert-inspired film and...
Hear the 18-minute title track from Floating Points’ Kuiper EP

May 17 2016

Floating Points shares 18-minute single 'Kuiper'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+