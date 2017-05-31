Adult Swim Singles series 2017 lineup includes Abra, Sevdaliza, Brian Eno and more

Some tried and true artists make their return, as well.

Adult Swim creative director Jason DeMarco has revealed the list of artists participating in this year’s freebie singles series and it is impressive.

D∆WN and Run the Jewels, Adult Swim staples, are of course on the roster. FACT favorites like Abra, Sevdaliza, Venetian Snares and G Perico are also on board. Other artists include Tanya Tagaq, DOOM featuring Jay Electronica, Jlin, BOSCO, Julia Holter and Waka Flocka Flame.

‘Pose To’ from Zaytoven featuring Twista, Yung LA and the late Bankroll Fresh is kicking off the whole thing, which will run for a year (so that’s 52 free tracks!), and you can hear it here now.

Preview the whole list below.

