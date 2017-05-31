Arcade Fire’s new album may be called Infinite Content

It would be their first album since 2013.

Arcade Fire have made a mysterious post on Twitter alluding to the release of something called Infinite Content some time soon. (It was, unfortunately, teased after the US president tweeted the typo “covfefe” which has delivered infinite content itself.)

Earlier this year, the band released a collaborative single with Mavis Staples called ‘I Give You Power’. Listen to that below.

